The Blue Cross Celestial Machine starts the month of November on the right foot. After achieving their first victory at home in the Apertura 2023, the cement workers visited Bravos FC with the intention of adding three again and continuing their hopes of sneaking into the play-in.
At minute fourteen of the first half, Mexican striker Ángel Sepúlveda, who is going through a great moment, made it 1-0 in favor of the locals. And in the second half, another who is at a superlative level: Uriel Antuna, scored the final 2-0 in favor of those led by Joaquin Moreno.
Although today the Sacred Flock It is not going through the best moment, its history, players and coaching staff have proven to excel in important moments. Therefore, in the duel corresponding to date number sixteen of the Apertura 2023 tournament, we cannot rule out an electrifying duel in which, beyond the three points and a place in the next round, the pride of two teams will be at stake. that for years have been considered great.
In the last five meetings between these two teams, Puebla They have been victorious on two occasions, they have had two draws and Cruz Azul has only beaten the camoteros on one occasion. This happened in February of this year, when the Machine defeated Puebla 3-1, playing at home.
The goodness of the Mexican championship allows the cement producers to stay alive in this tournament, at least through the play-in, instance in which ten of the eighteen teams that make up the Liga Mx have access. Will they be able to qualify?
#Cruz #Azul #schedule #beating #Juárez