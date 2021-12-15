The machine is going through an important transition stage, a few days before starting a new tournament, the celestial players and presenting four casualties in the squad, Orbelín Pineda, Josué Reyes, Yoshimar Yotún and Walter Montoya, all of them as free agents, some who no longer no They counted in Cruz Azul, others who were undisputed headlines.
Now and before the losses that the celestial are presenting, Cruz Azul moves in the market in order to get reinforcements that improve the performance of the team, the first of them has already been signed, it is the old acquaintance of Juan Reynoso, charrúa, Christian Tabó, in exchange for 3 million dollars from Puebla.
Now in La Noria they will focus their efforts on getting a central defender and definitively, the name that Cruz Azul liked the most is discarded, the Brazilian Matheus Doria will not be signed by the machine, as it would be an arrival that would imply a gigantic investment, something that at this moment they cannot afford to do the celestial ones, since it is known that they are short on budget, for which they will continue to explore the market in search of a central defender who competes directly with Pablo Aguilar and Julio César Domínguez.
#Cruz #Azul #rules #signing #Matheus #Doria
