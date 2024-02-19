Mexico City.- The participation of Rodrigo Huescas with Blue Cross in the Clausura 2024 tournament of Liga MX would help him make the leap abroad, specifically in the dutch soccer.

According to the information provided by the TUDN journalist, David Faitelsonhe Eredivisie champion, Feyenoord Rotterdamyou might be interested in the youth player of Blue Cross to reinforce his squad for the following summer.

«Report from Rotterdam: Rodrigo Huescasthe young footballer from Blue Crosscould be in the crosshairs of Feyenoord for next summer,” reported the sports commentator in his social networks today.

Rodrigo Huescas would become the next mexican playerfrom Cruz Azul, who emigrated to the old continent after Santiago Gimenezwith whom he would team up in the Feyenoord Rotterdam.

Publication by David Faitelson about Huescas

Twitter David Faitelson

He 'Babe'He said goodbye to the cement team in the first days of the Opening 2022 to be a new player for the Dutch club until celebrating the title of the League of the Netherlands last year.

Rodrigo Huescas would accompany 'Santi' Gimenez in the attack of the rojiblancos from the 2024-25 season. His performance in this Closing 2024 It will be vital to continue on the radar of the Feyenoord Rotterdam.

Rodrigo Huescas after scoring a goal against San Luis

jam media

For now, he has totaled 420 minutes on the field after participating in the first seven days of the tournament, four as a starter, to add to his scoring quota a score against Atlético San Luis in it Sports City stadium.

