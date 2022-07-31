Finally, after three consecutive games without a victory, the Cruz Azul machine team returned to the path of victory by beating the Rayos del Necaxa by the slightest difference on the Coloso de Santa Úrsula field.
In a game that at the beginning was stuck and with few scoring options for both teams. At minute 37′, the Mexican midfielder Rafael Baca took advantage of the inattention by the two necaxist restraints, to steal the ball and serve to Ivan Moraleswho took the ball and hit it with rancor to beat goalkeeper Luis Malagón putting the first of the night.
from that moment Blue Cross began to have arrival via Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rotondi and the ‘Tanque’, although the score did not fall. In the complementary part, Ángel Romero had one of the clearest of the entire game, after ‘Shaggy’ Martínez put the accelerator and gave him an excellent pass, remaining alone in front of the rival goal and sending his shot to the stands.
Those led by coach Jaime Lozano went to the front in search of the goal that would give them the tie, however, they stayed close to being able to achieve the goal of the equalizer between rebounds, deflected balls and good defensive work by the cement workers
That was how the whistler Erick Yahir MIranda blew the final whistle of the match and Blue Cross He got his second victory of the tournament adding 8 points so far in Apertura 2022.
Likewise, it should be noted that the footballer made his debut in this game Gonzalo Carneiro. The Uruguayan came on as a substitute at minute 60′ to rest Iván Morales. He immediately got into the rhythm of the game and had a good performance, although he received two strong impacts that left him lying on the grass for a few minutes.
