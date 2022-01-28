The action of the Liga MX Femenil began again on this atypical date, because this week we will have a double day, which indicates that we will have many games in a short period of time.
The first of them was nothing more and nothing less than Cruz Azul against the Bravas de Juárez team that we remember could not participate the previous day due to the positive cases of Covid-19 within the squad and coaching staff.
Thus, without being able to see action against Tigres last week and diminished by the positive cases of Covid-19, the Bravas team arrived in heavenly lands, seeking to add three again after having defeated the León on matchday 2.
Cruz Azul, on the other hand, needed to return to the path of victory after falling by the slightest difference against the Querétaro team that won at La Noria against the locals.
The match ended up favoring Cruz Azul, and despite having been a very close match, there were several dangerous occasions generated by the locals and that Diana García, the Bravas goalkeeper, saved in a very good way.
However, García was not infallible and on one occasion generated by Daniela Auza, Ana Gaby Lozada appeared, a new reinforcement of La Maquina for this tournament to put the first of the match and the first in her personal account as a Cruz Azul soccer player.
In this way, Lozada’s scoring debut fell and also meant three points for Azul, who reaches 7 points as a result of two wins and a draw in the four games they have played.
The Celestes paint a lot for this tournament and so far, they are on the right track after four dates of the tournament. We will see if it is enough for them to qualify and return to one more league after having participated in the previous edition where they faced the Tigres Femenil team.
