It is clear that Fernández's injury is a blow that no one at Cruz Azul expected, especially when the club was beginning to show a plausible level of play. With the Uruguayan out for the rest of the semester, those from the capital of the country are moving in the market in search of an emergency signing to complete the squad, although they do not want an arrival without the slightest sense, which is why in the More recent hours have ruled out the signing of the Spanish José Campaña.
After finishing his time with Levante, he has spent several months as a free agent in the market, and upon knowing Cruz Azul's desire to add one more piece, his agency would have offered him to the La Noria team, however And unfortunately for the Iberian, the celestial board ruled out his arrival practically immediately, since Campaña's profile does not go hand in hand with what Iván Alonso and Diego Anselmi are looking for.
If Cruz Azul gets one more signing it must be a '9', there is no other viable scenario. In the case of the campaign, the Spaniard is a midfielder with such good technique that he can play behind the forward in emergency cases, but he is not an attacker by nature, which is why the celestial management, despite consider him a footballer with conditions, they have chosen not to give him a place in the squad since a reinforcement of the hand with what is needed is not essential.
#Cruz #Azul #rejects #signing #Spanish #José #Campaña
Leave a Reply