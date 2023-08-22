The days go by and Blue Cross He still has not been able to finalize the signing of that striker that Joaquin Moreno considered necessary since he was appointed as the final technical director of the Blue Cross Machine, after the already speculated dismissal of Ricardo: the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti
After the departure of the Argentine soccer player Augusto Lotti, who was supposedly already arranged with Sabah FC and who ended up signing for the lanus from his country, the cement companies had released a vacancy as a foreigner, which they would invest, according to what was said, in the longed-for center forward of Cruz Azul.
Diber Cambindo, with everything and the goal scored last weekend in the 2-2 draw against Saints LagoonIt just doesn’t seem to be liked by the fans. Although Joaquin Moreno may have another opinion, since he praised him at a press conference, saying that he knew how to attack spaces very well and that he was combative.
Despite this, Cruz Azul’s search for a player of hierarchy who performs well within the area is still valid. And in the last hours the information emerged that the twenty-eight-year-old footballer Samu Castillejo was offered to both the Celeste Machine and other teams in the Mx League.
According to information from Kery News, the Spanish forward, only twenty-eight years old who currently plays for the Valencia F.C.., he would have intentions of reaching national football, and his agent would have already offered him to different clubs, including Cruz Azul.
However, the cementers would have rejected it, because the former player of the Milan He performs very well as a winger but lacks a scoring nose, which is what the Machine is looking for at the moment for the remainder of the 2023 Opening tournament
