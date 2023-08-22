🚂 “The center forward is a necessity that the squad has, Diber is there, otherwise we will also look for someone from the sub-23, or else we will look for how to rotate that position.”

– Joaquín Moreno, manager of #Blue Cross.pic.twitter.com/YBUFTPkxvL

— Let’s talk about Blue (@Hablemosdelazul) August 9, 2023