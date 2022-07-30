After the departure of Santiago Gimenezit is said that Diego Aguirre has requested the arrival of another center forward for Cruz Azul, however, that does not mean that it will give confidence to the Chilean youth soccer player, Ivan MoralesWell, this weekend against the Rayos de Necaxa on matchday 6 of the 2022 Opening, according to information from ESPNthe attacking footballer will see action as a starter for the first time in this competition.
With everything and that several media indicated that the footballer was not going to be taken into account by the Uruguayan coach, the reality is that he will receive his opportunity to demonstrate his value once and for all, even, the same source reported that last Thursday the celestial directive received an offer from the Old Continent for the Andean, but the offer was rejected.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
According to information from Leon Lecanda of ESPN, the offer that the cement group received was from Cádiz of La Liga, but since it was a loan request with a purchase option at the end of the season, they did not make the leaders flinch. The offer was 400,000 euros and take over the footballer’s salary.
In this way, the Chilean attacker and the recent signing Gonzalo Carneiro they will compete for the starting position of the attack waiting for the board to apparently bring someone else to the squad, in fact in recent days the most recent rumor has been about the supposed interest of the Machine for the Spanish attacker Diego Costa that he is without a club, but nothing formal has been discussed so far.
#Cruz #Azul #rejected #Europes #offer #Iván #Morales
Leave a Reply