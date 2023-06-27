The Cruz Azul Football Club and Newell’s Old Boys reached an agreement for the signing of the Colombian defender Willer Ditta. The Aztec team closed the negotiation for the South American defender for a contract of four million dollars for four seasons. Both parties met in Argentina together with the player’s representative, Sebastian Olivieri who found a beneficial agreement for the institutions.
One of the aspects that must be taken into account in this transfer is the percentage that Newell’s must give to Junior, the club to which he belonged Ditta previously. Under current conditions, Newell’s must transfer 20% of the operation to the Colombian club.
It should be noted that a few days ago the representative of Ditta, wanted to hold a meeting to adjust the last details with the president of Newell’s. However, Ignacio Astore he wanted to leave it for later. That is why the player stood up not to play (against Hurricane) and press its exit. It was an important part for the signing to remain as soon as possible. In this way, the player will be able to arrive in the capital in the coming days to be able to debut at the Apertura 2023 in the coming weeks.
With this new addition, the Machine will add to its sixth reinforcement for the Apertura 2023. Without a doubt, one of the teams that took out its portfolio in this transfer market and that did not hesitate to get rid of several elements that were no longer included in the plans.
Now those who will seek to stand out for the sky-blue team are the newcomers to the team, Carlos Salcedo, Moisés Vieira, Diber Cambindo, Kevin Castaño, Jesús Dueñas, and now Willer Ditta who will be in charge of giving a new face to the team he directs Ricardo Ferretti and thus return to the first plans of Mexican soccer.
