Cruz Azul’s participation in the 2022 Opening of the MX League was disappointing. Although the team managed to enter the playoffs and the league under the command of Raúl Gutiérrez, the Celeste Machine was unable to achieve the objectives set at the beginning of the season. The cement board failed in various aspects last semester, mainly firing Juan Reynoso, bringing in Diego Aguirre, as well as the wrong selection of reinforcements and his late arrival.
For the Clausura 2023, the Machine does not want to make this same mistake and has tried to get its signings to join the team on time and before the competition starts. Cruz Azul added to its ranks the Argentines Ramiro Carrera and Augusto Lotti, both from Atlético Tucumán, and would be close to adding its third addition to this tournament.
According to the most recent reports, the Cruz Azul board is looking for a Pumas player: Jerónimo Rodríguez. This information indicates that negotiations with the player are well advanced and that the left-back could join the Machine as early as this week.
The newspaper Récord indicated that ‘Jero’ did not enter Rafael Puente del Río’s plans and that he had to give himself the task of finding accommodation in another club, after not renewing his contract. According to this report, the defender would arrive at Cruz Azul for free, as a free agent.
After the departure of Alejandro Mayorga, the Machine is looking for an element that can play on the left. Rodríguez, 23, left the Pumas basic forces and was on loan at Oviedo Vetusta for a year.
Rodríguez has had a hard time establishing himself in the first division and, apparently, he will receive one more opportunity to do so, now at Cruz Azul.
