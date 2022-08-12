Cruz Azul has not had a good performance in the first half in the Apertura 2022 of Liga MX. The Celeste Machine has two wins, two draws and three losses in the championship. In this journey, the team led by Diego Aguirre has scored nine goals and conceded 13. The defense is one of the most fragile points of La Noria as a whole.
The Celestes will face Toluca this weekend at the Azteca Stadium. For this commitment, the capital club will recover an important player for its defense. After missing a few days due to injury, Julio César Domínguez has already trained alongside the group and may be considered for minutes against the Red Devils.
After suffering a muscle injury, the ‘Cata’ would be ready to return to the starting lineup. The veteran soccer player from Cruz Azul can play as a central defender or winger and can provide Diego Aguirre with options to make the lower box more solid. Elements such as Ramiro Funes Mori and Alonso Escoboza have been added in recent days to the options available to the Machine.
Cruz Azul and Toluca will face each other on Sunday, August 14 at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula. This will be a tough test for the cement producers, since the Diablos Rojos, under the orders of Ignacio Ambriz, is one of the teams with the best performance in the Apertura 2022.
The Mexicans are in first place in the general table with 17 points, product of five wins, two draws and one loss. Ambriz’s team has 14 goals for and eight against.
#Cruz #Azul #recovers #starting #player #match #Toluca
Leave a Reply