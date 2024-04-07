The Clausura 2024 Tournament has not yet ended, there are still three days left to play and the Cruz Azul Football Club has already recorded its best regular phase after 14 dates played in this competition since the 2021 Guard1anes Tournament where they were leaders and were proclaimed champions after a drought of more than 23 years.
Between the Apertura 2021 and the Apertura 2023, they were two years to be forgotten after having been crowned, in some they were left out of the Liguilla, in others they barely advanced through the playoffs.
In Apertura 2021 they finished the regular phase with 23 units and ranked eighth; In the Clausura 2022 they made 25 points and were again eighth in the general table. In the Apertura 2022 and Clausura 2024 they had 24 points, but it was in the Apertura 2023 where they hit rock bottom by only adding 17 points.
Finally, in the current Clausura 2024 they have surpassed their performances, at least in the regular phase in the last two years, since currently after 14 games played they have added 26 points and they still have three games left to play, so they aspire to reach up to 35 units.
Since they reached the final of the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 Tournament where they were proclaimed champions of Mexican soccer, the celestial team has not passed the quarterfinal phase, since then the Clausura 2022 and Apertura 2022 has been the furthest they have gone , the quarterfinals. While, in the rest they have been left out either from the regular phase or the playoffs (before the Play-In raid).
If they manage to get past the quarterfinal stage in this tournament, they will officially have the team's best performance in the last two and a half years.
