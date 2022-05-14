In the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament quarterfinals between Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL at the Azteca Stadium, the Peruvian central defender, louis abram He started and was able to finish the 90 minutes of the game, after receiving a severe kick in the face from Nicholas Lopez who ended up being expelled.
After the end of the game, the player received medical attention again, as he presented a broken nose and underwent a “semi-surgical” medical procedure for the fracture in the nasal septum.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
sky defender, louis abramtrained this Friday with a protective mask after the broken nose and aims to play on Sunday in the second leg, sources consulted by ESPN.
Because it was not a very complex surgery, abram He is in a position to play on Sunday after training this Friday alongside his teammates with protection, commented the sources of ESPNwho added that at the end of the practice, the Peruvian went to a medical check-up and therapy and was in good shape.
#Cruz #Azul #receives #good #news #leg #quarterfinals
Leave a Reply