Monterrey and Cruz Azul will face each other this Saturday, October 15, in the vicinity of the Gigante de Acero in a duel corresponding to the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2022 tournament of Liga MX. In the first leg, they could not go from a tie to zero goals, so everything will be defined in this match.
The Celeste Machine could not count on Rafael Guerrero, its young revelation, for the first duel of the series due to an injury. Ramio Funes Mori, for the same reason, was also unable to be on the pitch and striker Gonzalo Carneiro had to be substituted due to physical discomfort.
Although it seems that the injury of the Cruz Azul youth is more serious than it seemed, everything indicates that the La Noria team will be able to recover the other two elements for the second leg against Monterrey.
According to the most recent reports, Carneiro is not physically 100 percent fit, but he could be part of the team and would be available to Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez on the substitutes’ bench. The Uruguayan worked with the team on Friday before leaving for Monterrey.
Likewise, Ramiro Funes Mori could reappear with the Celestial Machine. The ‘Twin’ worked differently, but there are possibilities that he will go to the bench and have minutes if required by the coach.
Cruz Azul will seek the ticket to the semifinal against one of the most powerful squad in Liga MX.
