Philadelphia.- Cruz Azul suffered more than expected, but earned their ticket to the Round of 32 in the Leagues Cup after beating Philadelphia Union on penalties.

La Máquina had to win at all costs if they wanted to avoid elimination, and although they went ahead on the scoreboard, they were tied in the final minutes to leave a final result of 1-1 in Pennsylvania.

Thus, Martín Anselmi’s team risked their lives from the penalty spot, where they were more accurate and where goalkeeper Kevin Mier played the hero by stopping the first shot and giving them a 5-3 victory.

After several warnings from the cement offensive in the rival area, Rodolfo Rotondi scored the first goal of the duel at minute 41, sealing with a cross shot a great collective play that started on the right and ended on the left side.

Just when it seemed that the Sky Blues had the win and first place in Group O in the bag, an error in an exit gave the ball away so that the Americans could equalize in the 88th minute and send the shootout to penalties.

This draw and subsequent victory left La Máquina in second place in its sector, so it will have to visit Orlando City in the next round of the tournament.