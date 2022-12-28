Cruz Azul received a refusal from Luis Suárez that they did not expect. The machine at some point was known to be on pole to close the signing of the Uruguayan striker. However, in the most recent days, the Gremio de Porto Alegre group in Brazil accelerated and pressed what was necessary to ensure the signing of the Barcelona legend for this winter market, to which, the board of directors of the capital of Mexico only remained observing and without any answer.
Despite this, the position of the Cruz Azul coaching staff is clear, Raúl Gutiérrez wants a new striker because the ‘Potro’ does not trust the options he has today within the squad. With the South American market not very attractive, the board of directors of La Noria has chosen to move within the European market and would have presented an offer to an Italian striker whose career has been that of a globetrotter.
Cruz Azul has contacted the 31-year-old Italian, Simone Zaza, a forward who has not been active since August after ending his contract with the Torino team on the last day of the market and not finding a place. The light blues have offered the striker a one-year contract with a net salary of 2 million dollars and one more in performance bonuses. The information states that it is a viable signing and that both parties are interested. The machine would be the tenth club in the career of the former Juventus.
#Cruz #Azul #puts #offer #table #sign #Simone #Zaza
Leave a Reply