The Colombian goalkeeper of the Cruz Azul Football Club, Kevin Mierreceived his first call-up to the Colombian national team at the senior level after his extraordinary performance in Mexican football with the Máquina Celeste.
The 24-year-old goalkeeper has seen an increase in value in the market since then and for that reason, the sky-blue team renewed his contract until the summer of 2029. The player is part of the double matchday in the month of September in the South American Qualifiers on the way to the 2026 World Cup where they will face Peru and Argentina.
The Aztec team managed to sign a great goalkeeper and he has become a regular on the team and is one of the best goalkeepers in Mexican soccer and according to the journalist Adrian Esparza Oteoyour player will not leave the team for less than 10 million dollars.
“The figure that the board gave me is that for less than 10 million dollars, Kevin Mier will not leave”
– Adrian Esparza on TUDN Insiders.
It should be remembered that the South American goalkeeper was linked with English teams in Europe a few months ago and there were also Brazilian clubs that had him on their radar to sign him.
