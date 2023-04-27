With the arrival of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti to the Deportivo Cruz Azul bench, the strategist and his coaching staff had to work with the squad that put together the board to Raul ‘Potro’ GutierrezTherefore, this Clausura 2023 served as an analysis for the coach and thus determine which elements are included in his plans and which are not.
In this way, starting this summer there will be several changes in La Noria regarding renewals and signings, and one of the issues that have arisen is about the goal and that is that the experienced Mexican goalkeeper, Jose de Jesus Coronacontract ends this summer and his stage in the Machine would be coming to an end.
In fact, from Ecuador it is reported about an apparent interest of the Aztec club in a couple of goalkeepers from that league,
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
“#BarcelonaSC goalkeeper Javier Burrai is in the folder of the Cruz Azul cement machine at the request of ‘Tuca’ Ferreti. Gonzalo Valle (Ecuadorian) is another of the LigaPro goalkeepers who has the go-ahead to reach Cruz Azul,” the reporter wrote. Marcel Munoz of the portal Delta.
In that way, both javier burrai of the Barcelona SC as Gonzalo Valle of the Guayaquil City of the Ecuadorian League would be the options of the Machine.
On the other hand, the substitute goalkeepers of the team sebastian jury and Andres Gudino They still do not convince the fans and the coaching staff, because during some of their opportunities on the field they have generated several doubts.
#Cruz #Azul #prepares #signing #replace #Jesús #Corona #Apertura
Leave a Reply