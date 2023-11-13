🚨🚂 EXCLUSIVE: NACHO RIVERO AND SEBASTIÁN JURADO, FIRST LOSSES OF CRUZ AZUL.

🟢 You can know that the decision has been made, they will NOT be part of the next project.

🔴 The main reason is because of the reinforcement that will arrive in the goal:

🇺🇾 Rivero, to free up NFM space.

🇲🇽… pic.twitter.com/mGLHIdK1fN

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) November 11, 2023