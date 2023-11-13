Since mid-week, after the TAS’s resolution to Puebla’s three-point claim, it was confirmed that the Cruz Azul team was left without the slightest option of entering the Mexican soccer playoff. There is no other word to define this fall of those from the country’s capital other than failure, which has been simmering at all levels of the club, from the board of directors to the staff.
More news about the transfer market
Naturally, and as it could not be otherwise, there will be changes within the machine. In fact, both sports director and coach are already sounding a few days before the double signing is finalized. And as for the squad, there is also a list of signings to complete, but before moving into the market, several players must leave Cruz Azul, two of them already contemplated to leave with the goal of opening a space.
As we have reported in 90min, the machine’s first key signing in winter will be a star goalkeeper, this will be a foreigner and that is why two players will come out to make room for him, reports Fernando Esquivel. First, Sebastian Jurado, the Mexican goalkeeper is no longer considered in Cruz Azul and must look for a new home, leaving his place for the goalkeeper who is signed. The second, Ignacio RiveroIn the case of the Uruguayan and given the reduction in places for those not born in Mexico, he will leave the machine to leave his position as a foreigner to the goalkeeper who arrives at La Noria in the following weeks.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Cruz #Azul #prepares #double #loss #sign #quality #goalkeeper