Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Cruz Azul player would say ‘goodbye’ to the team to leave for Europe

November 1, 2022
Cruz Azul is in the process of defining highs and lows. Although the winter market has not yet officially started, the sky-blue board is already moving its pieces to set up a more competitive squad than last season. In this sense, the Celestial Machine could register its first drop in the next few hours.

According to the most recent reports, Iván Morales could leave the club soon. The Chilean striker, who arrived at the institution at the beginning of 2021, would leave the La Noria squad, in which he has offered little or nothing, to go to European football. This report indicates that the ‘Tanque’ would leave for the Dutch league.

Ivan Morales

Cruz Azul v Necaxa – Opening Tournament 2022 Liga MX / Jam Media/GettyImages

Although in a recent interview Morales stated that his goal was to stay with Cruz Azul and fulfill the remaining three years of his contract with the sky-blue team, it seems that there is interest in his services in the Eredivisie, specifically at FC Emmen.

FC Emmen are a modest team from the Netherlands and are currently penultimate in their championship with seven points from 12 games. This squad is looking for reinforcements in the winter market to try to turn this situation around and avoid relegation. The ‘Tank’ would be one of the options to reinforce his attack.

Ivan Morales

Cruz Azul v Necaxa – Opening Tournament 2022 Liga MX / Manuel Velasquez/GettyImages

With Cruz Azul, Morales has only played 837 minutes, spread over 27 games. Morales has only been able to score on one occasion and has given two assists, numbers that are well below the expectations that were had from his signing.

