The news of the possible hiring of Luis Suarez with Blue Cross facing the Closing Tournament 2023 continues to cause a stir.
The sky-blue fans dream of the signing that would be the ‘bomb’ of the semester, and that illusion also exists within the cement squad in its two categories. And it is that the player Nancy Zaragoza He took advantage of his social networks where he launched a hint at the board, referring to the amount that the high command would pay for the ‘Gunman’.
It was on her Twitter account that the 28-year-old midfielder wrote ‘Well yes there is’accompanying the legend with an emoji of tickets, making clear the exorbitant amount that would be disbursed and stating the amount that is paid to each of the players of the women’s team.
You have to remember that Women’s Blue Cross He has only entered the Big Party of the competition twice, and that makes clear the little interest that exists on the part of the board, who is not equitable when it comes to wages.
As in 90min we have reported, Blue Cross is willing to throw the house out the window to sign Suárez, who would be receiving around 3.3 million dollarsin addition to a monthly salary of around 5.6 million Mexican pesos.
#Cruz #Azul #player #indirectly #launches #board #signing #Luis #Suárez
Leave a Reply