The Cruz Azul Football Club finally found the ideal replacement for Jose de Jesus Coronaafter several months of consolidating the failures of Sebastian Jurado and Andres Gudiño in the starting goal with the arrival of the Colombian goalkeeper Kevin Mier who has had a great performance so far in the 2024 Clausura Tournament.
To such an extent that the reporter TUDN, Rodrigo Celorio revealed in full broadcast of the match between Pumas and Cruz Azul in Ciudad Universitaria that the coffee goalkeeper is on the radar of the Brighton of the Premier League, so it is likely that an offer will arrive at La Noria in the summer.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The 23-year-old goalkeeper arrived from National Athletic and arrived at the Machine at the beginning of 2024 and signed a contract until the end of December 2028 and according to information from the same journalist the English team would offer up to 10 million dollars for him.
It is worth mentioning that its value according to Transfermarkt It is 4.5 million euros and only one tournament has been enough to attract the attention of the Old Continent.
Kevin MierAt the time, he was linked to Argentine teams, such as River Plate, and with Tottenham, thanks to a former scout of the English team who tracked him down when the goalkeeper was 22 years old. In addition, he has done the entire selection process. nationals in Colombia, since it has been considered from the U-15 to the U-23 category.
#Cruz #Azul #player #arouses #interest #Premier #League #leave #summer
Leave a Reply