Cruz Azul chose not to stop the European dream of Santiago Giménez, despite the fact that at the time the Mexican striker was by far the best footballer of the club and made real differences in the sky-blue team. In the last summer market, after a talk with the player, it was decided to sell the scorer for a figure of 4 million dollars, although in reality the Feyenoord team was only acquiring 50% of the card.
However, the performance of the national striker within the club from the Netherlands has been brilliant as the world has been able to realize. That is why it has met the goals agreed between both institutions that have forced the Feyenoord team to have already paid around another 40% of the national team’s bill: 20% for exceeding 10 goals and another 20%, for set the season. That is to say; that today the Dutch team has 90% of the letter from Santiago.
This fact means that the real price that Feyenoord have paid for the ‘Bebote’ is around 7 million dollars. Although, it plays against the fact that now the team from the country’s capital only has a tenth of the Mexican’s menu, therefore, in the face of a possible sale this summer, the percentage of profit that will enter the whole of the country’s capital It will be much less than many expected. There is talk that the Dutch team expects between 25 and 30 million euros for its star, of which 2.5 or 3 million would go to Cruz Azul.
