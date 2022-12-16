What seemed to be just an illusion today is a very real possibility, Cruz Azul are in advanced talks with Luis Suárez and the chances of the Uruguayan reaching the Liga MX grow with the passing of the days. The national team for Uruguay that closed its cycle in Qatar 2022 is evaluating the celestial offer that at the moment seems the most formal on his desk.
Everything indicated that the future of the ‘gunslinger’ would be within the MLS with the LA Galaxy, however, the automatic renewal of the contract of Javier Hernández, who fulfilled his goals goal, changed the whole panorama and in this way the former Barcelona drove away from the city in the southern United States. Now and after he refused to come to Mexico in the summer, everything indicates that Suárez will continue his career within Liga MX, since the sky-blue offer is financially satisfactory and meets what the striker wants.
Cruz Azul has offered Luis a two-year contract and César Luis Merlo reports that although Suárez has other offers on the table, the one that the team from the country’s capital has offered is the one that offers the best salary, a fact that places to the celestial ones in the pole of this race. At the moment Luis has not responded to the offer of any of his suitors, but it was expected that the following week the striker could clarify his future and make a final decision.
