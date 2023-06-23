#Blue Cross 🚂

The latest on the possible transfer of Willer Ditta to La Máquina.

Very advanced negotiations between clubs for what is considered one of the best defenders in the Argentine League.

It would be a bombshell for CAZ 💣💥 https://t.co/d7lgMBYsbh

– León Lecanda 🦁 (@Leonlec) June 22, 2023