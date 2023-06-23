Blue Cross has been one of the most active teams in the transfer market ahead of the tournament Opening 2023 of the MX League. The directive of the Celestial Machine got the hiring of Moisés Vieira, Carlos Salcedo, Diber Cambindo and Kevin Castaño, however, he is still working to bring in a center forward and a central defender.
Matheus Doria and edward aguirre came very close to reinforcing the Machine, however, unexpectedly, the negotiations with Santos Lagunas came to an end. In this context, the cement directive has been given the task of looking for other options: Alan Pulido is the priority for the forward, while Willer Ditta is the favorite for defense.
According to the most recent reports, Cruz Azul is very close to reaching an agreement with Newells Old Boys to acquire Willer Ditta’s letter. Insiders of the Máquina Celeste, such as León Lecanda, from the ESPN network, Armando Melgar, from Fox Sports, and Adrián Esparza Oteo, from TUDN, have pointed out that only a few details separate the Colombian defender from the La Noria club.
The first offer from the cement growers was rejected by the ‘lepers’, however, the second proposal from the Machine could convince the Argentine club. According to these reports, Cruz Azul would have offered 2.5 million dollars for Willer Ditta.
Ditta is considered one of the best central defenders in the Argentine Super League and his style of play has been compared to that of Paulo Da Silva, a Paraguayan defender who made history with Toluca.
According to Esparza Oteo, minimal details are missing and the hiring of Ditta could be defined this Thursday, June 22.
