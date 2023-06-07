Mexico City.- The female players of Blue CrossNorma Palafox and María Alejandra Peraza, share unforgettable moments during the concentration of the Blue Cross Machinewhich this week began its preseason to think about the next tournament of the Women’s Mx League.

The mexican and the venezuelan They have created an affectionate friendship since they shared a team in the culminated Closing 2023. We saw them singing on the bus heading to some professional stadiumlaugh until you cry in the fields of training and also sweetening palates with their sensual dances.

To lift the spirits of the celestial followers, Norma Palafox and Maria Alejandra Peraza once again they were on the phone to show off their charming hip movements, and sleight of hand using their training uniforms of Blue Cross.

This filming was a notice to his ‘followers’ that they would be together again at the facilities of the ferris wheel upon receiving a new opportunity to represent the colors, blue and white, in the next contest Opening 2023 of the Mexican Women’s League.

In addition to that dance that increases the pulse of hearts, Rule and Maria They share their same madness in a current video where they dance to another tune while highlighting their connection to record videos and have a way to have fun.

“I missed you,” says the comment that Norma Palafox dedicated to Maria Alejandra Peraza by uploading this ‘clip’, in which the first models the uniformity of tradition and the second wears armor with elegant shades to steal the looks of all the fans of Blue Cross and of TikTok.