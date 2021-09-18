“We are at the right time and place. Today is not a coincidence, I am not saying it for myself (Juan Reynoso), I say it for Chuy, Cata, Aldrete and all that hobby … I have seen them cry with pain and today I saw them cry with joy ”.

Juan Reynoso

Juan Reynoso’s team has entered its first complicated stage since he took command of this institution, and although it is considered a failure not having been able to access the final of the Concachampions, he cannot be crucified as many wish. .

It is incredible the little memory of many fans who already question the continuity of the man who broke the curse of 23 years of drought in the heavenly institution of a League title, which he built in spades and based on the squad he had, took out what the best of each one to be able to give the long-awaited ninth star to the La Maquina team.

Although Cruz Azul cannot afford to live off this championship for 23 years, the lack of a project and approach within the field of play should not be questioned either. Today more than ever the team must close ranks and look forward to be able to focus all its batteries on the League to defend the title that they worked so hard to obtain.

The poor analysis of many experts eager to tear this Machine apart to hide behind the crude idea that Reynoso has sinned in making unjustified rotations and making crude comparisons with the long-awaited rival of the cement manufacturers to say that Solari has been able to take advantage of it. a team after the multiple casualties they have had either due to injury or by their respective teams.

In the first place, the Mexican soccer champion cannot be compared with those of Coapa, who were able to carry out and prepare the tournament with a little more time after the final that the cement team did play last tournament; not to mention that America has had its star base at all times, unlike the celestial ones, who have even had to do without their captain, without forgetting that men like Gudiño and Jurado have done very good performances, but finally the weight and experience de Corona weigh and if not they can ask Jurado, after two consecutive semifinals where he has succumbed to his opponents.

Cruz Azul must forget about its media environment as it did last semester and begin to raise its forehead and look towards new horizons, because it no longer has that hard cement slab of 23 years of troubles, today La Maquina seems to have a internal form to his worst enemy and his toughest and most irrevocable judge: his hobby. A hobby that at times seems to confuse the requirement with a form of complaint to burst right and left at every opportunity that the lack of any result in favor of the team is demonstrated.

And if not, you just have to see the lack of equanimity that must be read on social networks where some misfits celebrated the possibility of suspending the game due to the ineffectiveness of the team on the pitch, using a shameful cry that only tarnishes our culture.

But beware: those fans who support and demand rationally, those are the ones who are with this cement team through thick and thin and who will not tire of supporting until they see the team in the foreground again. Juan Reynoso has a beautiful challenge ahead and is aware of what lies ahead, but what better leadership and direction than the man who gave him the title that this team longed for so much.

So the time has come to turn the title around, to set new goals, to close ranks and to reinvent ourselves again. Finally, if there is a team that knows how to do it, it is Cruz Azul.

Until next time…

By: Alberto Romero Rodríguez

Bill; Penalty Manchon

@AlbertoRomeroMP