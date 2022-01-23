Cruz Azul’s Celeste Machine let its perfect step escape during the Clausura 2022 tournament, everything seemed to indicate that the cement team would take the victory at home against Rayados de Monterrey.
Rival with whom in his last confrontations he has had a considerable pique with good commitments. However, it was not like that and despite the fact that they were not having a spectacular performance or a wide dominance, they were ahead on the scoreboard by two touchdowns.
However, in added time of the second half, the team from Monterrey were able to come back to level the score thanks to their intensity and the fact that the visiting team was slow.
The first 90 minutes were effective for the Machine, but with five low-level substitutions and an expulsion of Santiago Gimenez at the end of the game, he created the necessary spaces so that the Pandilla could equalize.
As usual, the Peruvian coach John Reynoso He made five changes throughout the match, but they were from elements that are not going through their best football moment and although they usually receive minutes occasionally, they are not yet at an important pace to show the level that the starting players have.
Alejandro Mayorga, Santiago Gimenez, Luis Angel Mendoza, Jose Martinez Y Romulo Otero they were the revulsive and none of them is at its optimum level, since internal competition is usually quite complicated at present.
To this, add the expulsion of Santiago Gimenez In the most intense moments of the game, he caused a bitter pill to swallow for the team that, after winning 0-2, ended up tied 2-2 and let three transcendental units escape during their time in Clausura 2022.
Although this leaves a discomfort in the Cruzazul environment, it must be recognized that the team is at a good level and it is only necessary to shore up the offensive, as well as give competition to the central defense, so that after the FIFA date you will be able to see a better and more complete team, but it will be necessary for the board to meet the expectations of the coaching staff to have a better squad and minimize this type of incident.
