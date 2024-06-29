Mexico City.- It seems that the Blue Cross Machine Yes, he is going to repatriate Jorge Eduardo Sánchez Ramos26 years old, facing the 2024 Apertura Tournament of the Mexican League.

Although Rayados of Monterrey wanted to intervene in the negotiation of the Mexican side with the capital team, the footballer, who played in Ajax Amsterdam and FC Porto in Europekept his word to come and play with the cement squad.

Seeing a radical change in Blue Cross Since the arrival of the technical, Martin Anselmi and the sports director Ivan Alonsoin the last championship, Jorge Sanchez does not shrink and aims to win titles on his return to Mexico.

«Cruz Azul has been real since January, I also had a couple of offers in January Europe and obviously I am very excited, very happy because they are showing a lot of interest in me,” he expressed in an interview with TV Azteca.

Jorge Sanchez faces Yeferson Soteldo from Venezuela

Jam media

«I would love to, if I have to get there, I really don’t know now, I am going to do my best to win titles, so that Blue Cross get as high as it was before and personally that makes me very happy and very calm, because it really is difficult when you are going to Europe and things don’t turn out the way you expect,” he accepted. Jorge Sanchez.

He Argentine coach, Martin Anselmiconfirmed today at a press conference that he already had contacts with Jorge Eduardo Sánchez Ramos and they just wait for him to finish his participation with the Mexican team in America Cup to come to The Ferris Wheel.

Jorge Sanchez representing Mexico

jam media

«He seemed to me to be a great person, a great professional who demands himself, who always wants to be spreading that desire to train. He told me that he had learned a lot from his time in the European football and that he really wants to transmit that to his new colleagues,” he declared.

The Cruz Azul Machine will play this Saturday, June 29 against the Cali America—club Colombian soccer—, in the stadium of the City of Sports by Founders Cup.

