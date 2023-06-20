Since he arrived at Sporting Kansas City of the MLS, Alan Pulido had not had a good sporting moment like he has until today. In fact, the Mexican had hardly been on the pitch, this due to several injuries he had suffered. Today, the striker has a positive streak of goals, adding 4 goals in the last 3 league games, something that shows that he is in top form.
Unfortunately for the Kansas team, this good scorer’s streak could end soon and not precisely due to injury or lack of play, but because his time within the club is about to end. Although Alan has a contract until December and has a renewal offer on the table, it seems that the ‘9’ will reject it, since he wants to return to Mexico. But he wouldn’t do it with Chivas, but with Cruz Azul, a team that is ahead of the pack right now.
Alan is a direct request from Ricardo Ferretti and everything indicates that the MLS club and Cruz Azul have a total agreement so that the Mexican team can buy Alan completely. Now the complication would be the agreement between the footballer and the La Noria team. In one fell swoop, the Mexican would have to be made the highest paid in the squad, in addition to convincing him to forget about his dream return to Chivas and accept the role of star of the machine.
