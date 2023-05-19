Mexico City.- Norma Palafox shines with her own light. In the coming weeks we will not see her on the La Noria pitch because her soccer team, Cruz Azul Femenil, was left out of any possibility of playing in the final phase of the Clausura 2023 Liga Mx Femenil tournament.

The media player completed her first campaign after wearing the colors of Chivas de Guadalajara, Tuzas del Pachuc and Atlas de Guadalajara. Despite the fact that she did not score a goal after 17 dates, she wants to break that drought for the next Apertura 2023 competition.

At the moment Norma, women’s football champion, in 2017, and winner of the ‘Reality Show’, Exatlón Estados, in 2021, enjoys her vacation days in the Mexican Capital and reflects this with her Instagram ‘stories’ as it happens This Thursday, May 18.

Norma Palafox takes advantage of the heat of Mexico City after the sky was covered in white cotton in the morning. She went out to enjoy a beautiful afternoon in the park and to attract people’s attention she used her best clothes to dazzle her with her beautiful figure.

The ‘influencer’ cleared her soul and with a white blouse that she combined with a dark cap and sunglasses, she left the audience stunned. Other users sighed and gave her hearts that shine like her person including messages of praise.

His Instagram story has been appearing for an hour on his official account at the time the following note will appear in the Debate Sports section. If you are not informed, Norma Luz Irene Duarte Palafox was born on October 14, 1998 in Huatabampo, Sonora. She is 24 years old.