Blue Cross He has started this semester on the wrong foot. The cement team has three consecutive defeats in the 2023 Liga MX Apertura tournament and lost in its debut in the 2023 Leagues Cup against Inter Miami. To make matters worse, the Celestial Machine will not be able to count on an important player for the remainder of the binational competition.
Rodrigo Huescas was injured in the duel against Las Garzas and everything seems to indicate that his situation is more serious than initially expected. The right winger/back had to come off the substitution at minute 30 and was replaced by Juan Escobar.
Huescas left the pitch in tears. The element traveled to Mexico City to be evaluated by the Cruz Azul medical team and to find out the severity of his right knee injury.
According to the most recent reports, the results of the studies would be released this Monday, July 24.
The precise moment in which the Mexican winger was injured was not shown in the broadcast of the duel between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami because the cameras focused on Ian Fray, who was injured at the same time as Huescas and also came off the exchange.
According to information from reporters who were on the pitch, the mexican soccer player was injured when kicking the ball with his left leg. Unfortunately, his right leg got stuck in the grass..
So far it is unknown how many weeks he will be out of action. The injury comes at a terrible time for the youth of the Máquina Celeste, since it is rumored that some teams from LaLiga and the Bundesliga are interested in signing him in this summer market.
