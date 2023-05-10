The Cruz Azul team consummated a failure by being eliminated from the playoffs at the hands of Atlas, with a great goal from striker Brian Lozano.
This is how the Machine was left out of the Clausura 2023, although there is enthusiasm on the part of the managers and fans for the project that coach Ricardo Ferretti is about to start.
The ‘Tuca’ arrived as a ‘firefighter’ to the La Noria team after the dismissal of the strategist Raúl Gutiérrez. The Brazilian began to work with what he had and still formed a competitive squad, getting into the top 8 places. Now, Cruz Azul is already thinking about what the Apertura 2023 will be and they have in mind what would be their ‘bomb’ signing.
According to information from the journalist Cesar Luis Merlothose with long pants from Cruz Azul have already launched a million-dollar offer to try to sign precisely the Uruguayan Brian Lozanoelement of the Atlas Foxes.
In this way, the ‘Huevo’ Lozano becomes the main player to reach the sky-blue team for the start of the next tournament.
In the regular phase of this tournament, the winger played a total of 16 games, 12 of them as a starter and scored 6 goals. Likewise, he has defended the cause of Mexican teams such as Santos Laguna and América,
His main achievements include the league title won with the Guerreros in the 2018 Clausura, as well as the 2016 Concacaf Champions League championship with América.
#Cruz #Azul #launches #milliondollar #offer #signing #player #Brian #Lozano
Leave a Reply