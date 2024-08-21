Cruz Azul Football Club returns to Mexican football activity on Matchday 5 when it visits La Corregidora this Friday, August 23 at 7:00 p.m. to face Club Querétaro.
In this way, we leave you with the most recent and interesting news from the Celestial Machine after having finished its participation in the Leagues Cup 2024 and return to the actions of the Mexican First Division championship.
In the first week of September comes the first FIFA date of the season, for that reason in order not to lose rhythm, the sky blue team will have a friendly match against Alebrijes from Oaxaca of the MX Expansion League next Thursday, September 5th at 8:00 p.m. at the ITO Stadium.
The sky blue board got rid of one of its gems from the youth team, the central defender Rafa Guerrero He was transferred to Tigres UANL. Without a doubt, it was a tough loss for the Machine’s future project.
After a new summer novel where the player was close to leaving for the Old Continent, his departure was not resolved satisfactorily again and everything seems to indicate that he will continue for a while longer with the Celestial Machine.
According to Carlos Ponce de Leondirector of the newspaper RECORDthrough The Informants, He said that La Noria had decided to delay the Uruguayan striker’s return to the pitch, with the aim of preventing him from getting injured again, because on many occasions forcing a premature return leads to a relapse, which is why they will handle him with caution.
Early reports indicated that the ‘Bull‘He would be recovered in six months, the ideal would be to wait a couple more months, given the severity of his injury of rupture of the cruciate ligaments in his right knee.
