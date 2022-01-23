Nuevo León, Monterrey.- The Cruz Azul Machine returns to its old ways after causing the first “cruzazuleada” of 2022 under the command of Juan Reynoso, mainly a representative of the cement club that is singled out for letting a 2-0 lead slip away in time replacement.

Like Santiago Giménez, the coach of Peru begins to be riddled by the cement fans even when day 3 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 of Liga MX is barely played. His mistake played against him that the annoyance surpassed Reynoso himself.

After suffering the discount by the “Twin” Rogelio Funes Mori Juan Reynoso knew that the duel was getting out of hand. He threw his team on the defensive but the pressure of the “Steel Giant” once again took over the Cement Machine until he saw him fall at 90 + 6 ‘after César Montes tied.

In itself the game was controversial and the comeback made it even more unrecognizable in the capital side. Despite finding himself as the new leader, frustration dominated Reynoso, derived from the fact that he had a reciprocal exchange of words with a couple of fans from Monterrey.

While the hubbub spread throughout the BBVA Stadium, a group of attendees who found themselves in the lateral zone, behind the benches, began to make fun of the Cruz Azul coach, who did not ignore their comments and therefore responded to their words.

The former player began to point out the spectators, even had unusual behavior that could play against him in later duels. The strategist did not have a frivolous attitude despite the shouts of the people, he took importance to them and that could cause him to lose concentration in his way of handling the extension time.

Cruz Azul is the leader with 7 units, product of two wins and one draw. Tie with champion Atlas at the top of the leaderboard. During the break, he will try to ensure that this severe blow does not affect his following games, since Cruz Azul commits his mistakes every time he revives a difficult marker that takes away the points from the bag.

