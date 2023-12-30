This week it seemed that one of the most unexpected signings within Cruz Azul was about to close. Pitz Group, a powerful agency in Mexico that manages Vega, put the Mexican winger's letter on the machine's table and without much to think about, Iván Alonso said yes, also negotiating with Chivas the sale of the footballer. However, despite the immediacy of the celestial ones, everything has slowed down and is on the verge of falling.
Adrián Esparza Oteo, journalist from TUDN, confirms that everything is on pause, beyond the fact that the agreement is still in force between the machine and Chivas, however those in the country's capital are getting tired of waiting for the forward and that is why they are probing the market. The source affirms that Vega's indecision has caused the La Noria team this Friday to call the entourage of two national players, Carlos candlefree agent until now and Sebastian Cordovaa key man for Tigres who is very popular in the light blue team.
Cruz Azul wants one more Mexican attacker to close its squad and although they saw Alexis as the best name on the market, the forward's dirty play could end at any second with his possible signing.
Cruz Azul's fleeting move surprised everyone, especially the player, who has asked for time to evaluate his future, since right now he would have an offer from Galatasaray of Turkey on the table that he did not expect. Being so,
