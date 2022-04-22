The Cruz Azul machine returned to the path of victory by beating Gallos Blancos del Querétaro by the slightest difference with a goal from Pablo Aguilar.
Although it is true that those led by coach Juan Máximo Reynoso got three important points in Corregidora, the reality is that the team is not feeling well. The cement workers remain unconvinced on the pitch. Except in exceptional cases, most of the equipment is shown off and inertia.
With this victory, those from La Noria added 24 units, positioning themselves in fourth place in the competition, although if they continue playing in this way, they will pass with more pain than glory in the Fiesta Grande. Although there is no need to claim victory, because if they do not add up against Atlético San Luis and América, respectively, they could go to the playoffs and anything can happen there.
It is not to underestimate, but if Querétaro had been another club, Blue Cross I wouldn’t have gotten the three points. Sebastián Jurado’s errors reappeared, Christian Tabó is still not fine and the goal drought continues; the only redeemable men in this game were Uriel Antuna and Julio Domínguez, who at all times sought to make a difference.
It was like that Blue Cross I add three units that represented pure oxygen to sneak in as rooms momentarily. The Peruvian coach will have to throw all the meat on the grill for the weekend to take advantage of his local quality and account for the people from Las Tunas, in order to close against the staunch rival.
