For several days, Cruz Azul and Panathinaikos from Greece have been negotiating the possible transfer of Uriel Antuna. The Greek team wants the Mexican winger at the direct request of the club’s coaching staff, however, the offers that the club from the territory of The Gods have not completely filled the eye of the La Noria painting, which has so far rejected two offers to the Europeans.
The refusals on the part of the celestial team have generated enormous annoyance for the player, who has gone into default and trains separately within the La Noria facilities and for the moment, he will not be part of the Cruz Azul squad that will face the debut of Liga MX against the Xolos de Tijuana. Surely the fight between Uriel and the club from the country’s capital will continue, because in the last few hours, the cement producers have rejected the third offer from the Greek team.
Panathinaikos has put a loan on the table from Cruz Azul for the next 6 months and a purchase option of 5 million euros for the summer, however, the sky-blues are not satisfied with this offer. Whatever the path, those from the country’s capital want to ensure a minimum income of 6 million euros and also, those from La Noria require a purchase obligation and not an option, otherwise they could be left without the player on first semester of the year and no money in summer.
