Cruz Azul’s Celeste Machine has announced the departure of three members of its squad (Josué Reyes, Yoshimar Yotún Y Walter montoya) and has added the incorporation of the Uruguayan attacker Christian Tabó.
While in turn, the cement board is in negotiations for the services of the central defender Unai Bilbao of Atlético de San Luis and for the hiring of Uriel antuna Y Alejandro mayorga in exchange for the departure of Roberto Alvarado to Chivas.
At the same time, they are also negotiating for a polyfunctional extreme right of Colombian nationalized Chilean origin, it is about Joaquin Montecinos current player of the Audax Italiano.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
The Chilean player is of interest to the Machine and while he is on vacation, the talks are generated with his representation agency, one already well known for Alvaro Davila (sports president) and Hector Lara (sports director), who at the time signed Sebastian Vegas (current Rayados player) and Diego Valdes (recent signing of America) from Audax Italiano, when they operated in Monarcas Morelia.
The player is a representative of the new generation of Chileans in the national team, he made his debut in August 2021 and has been able to play four games for his country.
At 26 years of age, the footballer can play as a right winger, inside right and right back and has played in five different clubs in Chile, in addition, he has never gone out to play abroad, so the Machine could be his first adventure Outside his country, however, he will have to wait because the following hours will be key for the descent of the possible signing.
#Cruz #Azul #satisfied #signing
Leave a Reply