Cruz Azul has not had the expected pace throughout the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament. The team led by Juan Máximo Reynoso is currently in seventh place in the general table, although it could go up a notch if it beats Gallos Blancos de Querétaro this Thursday. The Celeste Machine is bound to play an important role in the postseason, especially after being eliminated from the Concacaf Champions League.
The team from La Noria has not been able to be as solid in defensive matters and it has also cost them to generate danger up front during the current season. Throughout 14 duels, the cement producers add 19. This figure pales with that of the leaders of the competition: Pachuca (27), Tigres (29) and Puebla (24). Without a doubt, the departure of Jonathan Rodríguez has impacted Cruz Azul’s goalscoring productivity.
Neither Santiago Giménez nor Iván Morales nor Bryan Angulo have been able to cover the scoring quota offered by ‘Cabecita’. Due to this, the cement board is already looking for a new striker for next season. According to a report from the ESPN chain, Cruz Azul would be interested in hiring Germán Berterame, scorer for Atlético de San Luis, for the Apertura 2022.
In recent weeks, names such as Pedro Alexis Canelo, who has been removed from Toluca, or Juan Ignacio Dinenno have been mentioned, however, at this time the priority of the board would be the 23-year-old striker. Berterame arrived in Liga MX in mid-2019, from San Lorenzo de Almagro.
The forward from Córdoba has been regular with the San Luis team during this period, but during the last one he showed a great improvement in front of goal and has become a fundamental piece of the squad.
