Unlike other tournaments, Cruz Azul moves fleetingly within the market with the aim of putting together the best possible squad for Ricardo Ferretti. The intention is that “Tuca” has a complete team before the start of the tournament and that in this way, everyone (with the exception of the men on the squad that is part of the Mexican National Team for the Gold Cup) is at the disposal of ” Tuca’ from day one, just as the board promised when they negotiated the coach’s contract.
After the arrival of a couple of Colombians, everything indicates that the reinforcements from outside Mexico have ended. The rest of the footballers who sign within La Noria will be from the local market and one of the areas where the squad wants to nourish itself is the right side, where Rodrigo Huescas has been improvised in a good way, but it is not the player’s place. He also has options to go to Europe, but Cruz Azul has a couple of names on the table.
According to information from Fernando Esquivel, Ricardo Chávez is the great option of the machine for the area and they will put a formal offer on the table from Atlético de San Luis to seek the signature of the player, who is very reliable in defense and committed in attack . In case of failure, the celestial ones would look for Tigres to give them Vladimir Loroña; a side that won a bronze medal in Tokyo 2020, but since he signed with UANL, he has been erased.
