🚨🚂 BLUE CROSS SEARCH RIGHT SIDE

Cruz Azul does not stop in this market and they have contacted Atlético San Luis and Tigres for Ricardo Chávez and Vladimir Loroña, respectively.

-Chavez, the priority. There would be an offer in the next few days.

-Loroña, possible departure from loan. pic.twitter.com/mrye55Skac

— Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) June 2, 2023