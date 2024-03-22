Cruz Azul's intentions are already on the table and the idea of Iván Alonso's board is to form a team with champion qualities. Thus, last winter the manager moved to sign high-level foreigners, but despite these signings, it gives the impression that the squad is limited. Thus, for the summer the position of those in the country's capital is to sign Mexican players of proven quality inside or outside of Mexico, and one of them is Jorge Ruvalcaba.
Armando Melgar reports that Cruz Azul really likes the 21-year-old Mexican winger who plays for Standard Lieja in Belgium. Ruvalcaba is a winger capable of playing on both sides but who has a marked preference for the changed profile, he has unusual speed for the average Mexican player, many virtues in one-on-one, in addition to being a guy close to goal like plenty of assistance, capabilities that he showed with the UNAM Pumas.
The winger made the decision to leave Pumas to try his luck in Belgium, where he has not found fortune. Standard de Liege has only given him opportunities with the youth team, the Mexican has been without a member of the first division for some time and would not be at all satisfied with this situation, which is why he would be open to at least listening to what the machine can offer him. . And, thinking about his future, the player requires continuity and is not sure if he can find it in Liege.
