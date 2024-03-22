🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨

Jorge Ruvalcaba 🇲🇽 interests Cruz Azul 🚂

The Standard de Liege player 🇧🇪 is on Iván Alonso's agenda and they could move to bring him in in the summer.

La Maquina wants to have a very strong base of Mexican players. @FOXSports pic.twitter.com/YmLmtTTuCe

— Armando Melgar (@Armand_Mel91) March 21, 2024