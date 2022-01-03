The market in Liga MX has remained very active to this day, however, a line has been maintained, mostly local transfers have been made, where Mexican players have been the main protagonists of it, a situation that does not It is the most common in Mexican soccer.
However, there are still several days of open market and the teams will now move abroad to close their last transfers for the tournament that begins next Thursday, one of them will be Cruz Azul, who, faced with the imminent possibility of losing Jonathan Rodríguez , has already chosen his replacement who is closer and closer to arriving at La Noria, it is the Argentinean from Boca Juniors Cristian Pavón.
Armando Melgar de Récord informs that the Pavón environment already has on the table a tempting offer from Cruz Azul and it has been satisfactory for the former Galaxy player, which is why and together with his desire to play in Liga MX, Cristian he could accept the celestial proposal in a matter of hours. Now it remains to define the agreement between the clubs, remembering that the player only has a 6-month contract in force and his price would be more symbolic.
#Cruz #Azul #closer #signing #Cristian #Pavón
Leave a Reply