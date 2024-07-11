🚨🚂 EXCL. Cruz Azul recently contacted Toluca in search of Juan Pablo “JuanPi” Dominguez of Toluca.

Toluca stated its position that the player is not transferable.

Since there is no clause, they will have to negotiate and the Devils’ demands are initially… pic.twitter.com/9cr8mHK3n0

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) July 10, 2024