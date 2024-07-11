Everything has become complicated at Cruz Azul, the team has gone from having a strong and powerful squad to losing three of Anselmi’s key starters. Salcedo is still in the process of terminating his contract, Huescas is already in Denmark and yesterday the sale of Antuna to AEK Athens was closed. This being the case, La Noria urgently needs reinforcements from Mexican players and that is why the Celestes have called Toluca to sound out the conditions of their jewel, Juan Pablo Domínguez, reports Fernando Esquivel.
The machine has contacted the Devils’ people to sound out the future of ‘Juanpi’. In Toluca they consider the winger to be a key piece for Paiva. In addition, for being only 21 years old, the Mexican plays very naturally in his role as right winger, being the case, those from the State of Mexico are not in need of his transfer, so, if in La Noria they want to close the arrival of Domínguez, they will have to invest at least 4 to 5 million dollars.
Sources say that without completely ruling out Domínguez, Cruz Azul considers the price for the winger to be too high. That being the case, they have made the decision to continue moving around the market with the intention of finding someone much more affordable and only in case of emergency, would they reactivate negotiations for Juan Pablo. Time is passing and the unexpected departures have the Celestes in a complex situation.
