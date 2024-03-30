The Cruz Azul board is already working on assembling the squad for the next tournament, as we have informed you in 90min, the position of the team's management in the capital of the country is to sign Mexican players to strengthen its squad with pieces locals and one of the names that the club likes the most is Jorge Sánchez, who they sounded out since the winter market without being able to finalize his arrival, although they are already moving forward to now give Martín Anselmi his signature for the summer.
The move seems possible, it is rumored that the machine already has an agreement with Ajax with the transfer and in case it is required, they also know what price to pay to Porto. Although, the move will not be easy, this is because the Mexican would already have an offer from the MLS and the latest information assures that it is Inter Miami, the team in search of the winger, remembering that Gerardo Martino directed the former América in the Mexican team.
The information ensures that the figure that the MLS gives the Mexican in terms of salary is much higher than what Cruz Azul offers him, this being the great competition of the light blues to keep Sánchez. For this reason and even though Iván Alonso's board has full confidence in closing his signing, the celestials will do everything necessary to avoid failing again with the one trained in Santos.
#Cruz #Azul #confident #signing #Jorge #Sánchez #MLS #lose #interest
Leave a Reply