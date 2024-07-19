Cruz Azul and Toluca will face each other in a match corresponding to matchday 4 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. La Máquina Celeste has had a perfect start to the season and is one of the favorite teams to take the title. They will face one of the teams that was best reinforced in the summer transfer market.
In their last 15 matches, the results have been very even. Cruz Azul has won six matches to Toluca’s five and drawn four. Despite the important losses suffered by the Máquina Celeste, Martín Anselmi has managed to put together a squad that is impressive.
Below we tell you which Cruz Azul players will not be available, due to injury or suspension, for the match on matchday 4 of the Apertura 2024.
For the match against the Red Devils, Martín Anselmi will be able to count on practically his entire squad. The Máquina Celeste currently has no suspended players. The only expulsion the team has suffered this season has been that of Camilo Cándido in matchday 1.
Anselmi will not be able to count on Gabriel ‘Toro’ Fernández for this match, as the Argentine is still recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.
This is the same case for Carlos Vargas, who was registered with the squad, but has not yet fully recovered from the injury he suffered in the 2024 Clausura.
Finally, everything points to the fact that Carlos Salcedo’s situation is far from being resolved. The ‘Titan’ requested special permission to be absent from the team and asked the board to transfer him abroad.
There is still no certainty about his future with the Máquina Celeste: whether he will ultimately remain with the team or if he will be just another loss this semester.
