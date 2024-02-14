The duel between Blue Cross and Tigers looks to be one of the most exciting of matchday 7 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. This encounter has become more intense in recent years; In their last five matches, the Celeste Machine has two victories and the UANL team has three victories in its favor.
The cats are in third place in the general table with 14 points, the result of four wins and two draws. The cement producers, for their part, are in fourth place, with 13 points, after adding four wins, one draw and one loss.
The team led by Robert Dante Siboldi will go into this duel as a slight favorite to take the three points, but Martín Anselmi's Machine is playing good football and will sell its defeat dearly.
Cruz Azul will not be able to count on Gabriel 'Toro' Fernández for the match against Tigres. The Argentine forward suffered a cruciate ligament injury in the duel against Mazatlán and will miss the remainder of Clausura 2024.
The good news for Anselmi is that he will be able to count on practically his entire squad because he does not have suspended players for this day.
