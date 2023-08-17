After the participation of the Mexican teams in the League Cup 2023Finally, the activity of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 tournament returns and one of the matches will be the Cruz Azul Football Club against Santos Laguna on the corresponding day 4 this coming Sunday, August 20 at 5:00 p.m. Mexico City time .
La Máquina comes from a lousy performance where it accumulates three defeats in the domestic tournament, while in the international tournament it could not win either, after losing two games and drawing one more.
That caused the celestial board to make the decision to dismiss the Brazilian coach Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti and the Mexican will remain as interim coach for the remainder of the contest Joaquin Moreno.
The situation is downhill for La Máquina, but led by the Aztec strategist, the La Noria team hopes to be able to score their first points in the championship.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Fortunately for the cement team in the commitment to the Comarca Lagunera, Joaquin Moreno will be able to count on an almost complete team, since it does not have injured or suspended by date 4. Except for the absence of alonso escoboza who suffered a mild pneumothorax that took him away from the courts for 10 days, and would return to training until next week.
In this way, the opportunity will be unique, since once again the capital team receives the Guerreros in the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’ and nothing would be better than starting this new stage under the orders of Dark with a home win.
Besides, Uriel Antuna and carlos rodriguezthey will be able to debut in the Apertura 2023, after they had not had any activity, because they were in the Mexican team playing the Gold Cup 2023.
#Cruz #Azul #injured #suspended #Santos #Laguna #matchday #Apertura
Leave a Reply