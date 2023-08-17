This Friday the activities of date 4 of the 2023 Opening Tournament resume, where the Cruz Azul team will be facing Santos Laguna in one of the most attractive matches of the fourth date.
The cement team is hurt after being eliminated from the Leagues Cup, and with the departure of coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, now the technical director who remains in command is Joaquín Moreno, who has all the confidence of the high command of heaven .
The situation in La Noria is extremely complicated, since they have not won a single game in this incipient semester, which begins to cause concern and which keeps them in last place in the general table with 0 units, being the worst team of the contest.
One of the advantages that Cruz Azul will have for this game against the Guerreros is that Joaquín Moreno will have a full team, he has no injuries or suspensions.
More news from Liga MX:
The game will be played on the pitch of the colossal Estadio Azteca, and a home victory would give them the confidence they need to continue in front and gradually regain confidence, since the tournament still has a lot of life left.
Likewise, not everything is bad for Cruz Azul, since one of the good news is that they will already have Uriel Antuna and carlos rodriguezplayers who have not debuted in the Apertura 2023, because they were in the Mexican team in the Gold Cup.
For now, you can enjoy this game next Sunday, August 20 at 5:00 p.m. on the Azteca Stadium field.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Cruz #Azul #injured #suspended #Santos #Apertura
Leave a Reply