Cruz Azul will face Santos Laguna on matchday 11 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. La Maquina Celeste has had a great first half this semester, while the Laguneros have been quite inconsistent. Who will take these three important points?
The Warriors come into this matchup with several important casualties, including that of Harold Preciado, current Liga MX scoring champion.
Below we will tell you which Cruz Azul players will not be available for the matchday 11 duel.
The good news for Martín Anselmi is that he will be able to count on practically his entire squad for this confrontation against Santos Laguna. La Maquina will have the return of Willer Ditta, who was suspended three games after the game against Tigres.
Gabriel 'Toro' Fernández heads the list of injured players in the La Noria team. The Argentine forward will miss the remainder of the season due to a cruciate ligament injury in his right knee.
Carlos 'Charly' Rodríguez and Willer Ditta will have to go into this match carefully, as they currently have three yellow cards on their personal record in Clausura 2024. If they add five, they will miss a match due to suspension.
